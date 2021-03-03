MUMBAI—After having impressed the audience with her debut web-series “Aarya,” Sushmita Sen delighted her fans recently by confirming the commencement of Season 2.
Taking to her official social media handle and sharing a picture of her eyes, Sen wrote, “She sees a storm coming...in the mirror!!! #Aarya #season2 “your wish is our command” I love you guys!!! Let’s do this @madhvaniram @officialrmfilms @disneyplushotstarvip #TeamAarya #duggadugga”
Sharing a few behind-the-scenes pictures, Ram Madhvani Films too shared the good news. They wrote, “The #AaryaSeason2 team crewing up! Showrunner & Director - @RamKMadhvani, Directors - #VinodRawat & #KapilSharma working away! Stay tuned!”
Directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat, the web series starred Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Sikandar Kher, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary.
