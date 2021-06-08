MUMBAI— Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee Sen, who made her acting debut in January 2021 with Kabeer Khurana’s short film, “Suttabaazi,” is excited to see her film getting a lot of praise. The film was screened at the Bandra Film Festival’s YouTube Channel June 2. The 14-minute short film is showcased under the ‘Quirky’ category.
The story revolves around a 19-year-old social media star Diya (played by Sen) stuck at home with online classes and nagging parents in the middle of the pandemic. The only respite is Diya’s newly acquired habit of smoking on the sly. Apart from Sen, the film also stars Komal Chhabria and Rahul Vohra.
Talking about her debut film and the festival, Sen said, “I am so happy with all the love this poignant short film has received. We shot this during the last lockdown. I am glad to see so many platforms acknowledging our hard work and showcasing the film. Bandra Film Festival is said to have a good lineup of films and I feel humbled to be a part of this film festival.
She added: “‘Suttabaazi’ will always be special to me, as I enjoyed every bit of playing Diya. The film has taught me a lot, both at personal and professional levels. No matter what the situation is—whether it’s a good day or there are mess-ups on the set—I have to be able to give the perfect shot, so it has made me a lot more goal-oriented. Working on this film has been very fulfilling. I am very happy it happened.”
Bandra Film Festival (BFF), a digital film festival presented by Filmkaravan in collaboration with YouTube, is aiming to provide a wide platform that helps films and filmmakers reach large content-hungry audiences virtually. It is a mixed bag of shorts, features and documentaries.
Watch the film here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.