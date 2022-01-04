The never-ending saga of Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut's 'affair' is full of twists and turns. The latest twist is a tweet by Roshan's beautiful ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, in which she comes out in support of her ex-husband.
In a recently leaked picture, Roshan is seen holding Ranaut rather snug. In response to the photo, Khan posted a picture of herself from that party with Roshan holding her tight, setting the record straight.
pictures are photoshopped and untrue stories carry 2 much weight.another pic for d rec. I support @iHrithik in this. pic.twitter.com/TGKTc40h0J— Sussanne Khan (@sussannekroshan) April 27, 2016
India-West correspondent from Mumbai R.M. Vijayakar adds: "Well, well, glad to know that we still live in a civilized world, but somehow this kind of tilts the balance a bit in favor of Roshan. If an ex-wife who has divorced him can feel like this and express it too, there must be something in the man that is above all allegations made by someone who, as of now, does seem to have both an edge and smarter people working on the case. And yes, Roshan’s divorce probably does not have this as a cause either!
"A few days ago, on Apr. 26, a Mumbai scribe heard the Khan family discussing the Kangana-Hrithik imbroglio. Khan strongly reacted to the press 'report' that followed and slammed the Web site, putting an end to their curiosity by revealing what she was discussing with her family. She tweeted, 'Hello @dna you wanna know what I am thinking..So sorry you will never know. So continue guessing.' Meanwhile, for the record, theirs is the only divorce where there was no issue of alimony or custody of the children, Herhaan and Hridaan, as either could spend time with them as and when they wished."
This is not the first time a famous wife has supported the undesirable actions of her wayward celebrity husband. There have been many cases of infidelity where the wives have chosen to look the other way or even defended their husband's actions.
Here are three celebrity wives in the U.S. who stuck by their cheating husband:
1. Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton
Hillary Clinton publicly forgave her husband's actions when he had an affair with a White House intern in 1993.
2. Beyoncé and Jay Z
After the release of Beyoncé’s new song "Sorry" from the album "Lemonade," speculations of Jay Z cheating on her created quite a stir. Putting an end to the speculations, the R&B diva showed her love to Jay Z during the kick-off of her "Formation" World Tour in Miami Apr. 27, reports aceshowbiz.com.
Knowles dedicated the song "Halo" to her husband, saying: "I want to dedicate this song to my beautiful husband. I love you so much. Blue, I love you so much."
So haters and fans who broke the internet supporting Bey, please take a note, as all is well in their favorite couple's marital paradise.
3. Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith
Hollywood A-lister Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, has openly spoken about her open or grown relationship with her husband. She's said in interviews that her husband's affairs have made their marriage stronger.
In 2014 she posted a message on her Facebook page, revealing the secret of her 24-year-long marriage with the actor.
Now, let's talk about Bollywood. From the linkups of superstar Raj Kapoor with his co-stars to Akshay Kumar's alleged affair, it seems like Bollywood wives have made it a habit to stand by their husbands and stick it out.
Here are four Bollywood wives who stood by their cheating husband:
1. Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan allegedly had an affair with Priyanka Chopra, which his wife Gauri Khan, was very miffed about but stuck by her husband's side, maintaining a graceful silence over it.
2. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar
The two are said to have quite a stellar marriage. It was assumed that Akshay Kumar would get rid of his playboy image after marrying Twinkle Khanna. All was well for some time, but then stories of his alleged extramarital affairs started making the rounds.
The most prominent one being with Priyanka Chopra after doing the movie "Aitraaz," in which they got pretty close. Apparently, the news miffed Khanna so much that after doing two more films — "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi" and "Waqt: The Race Against Time," which was released in 2005 — Kumar and Chopra were never seen sharing screen space again.
3. Govinda and Sunita Ahuja
Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, have also dealt with marital hiccups due to the former's affairs, including his alleged long-term affair with Rani Mukerji.
4. Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan
The love story of Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha is one for the books. Despite years of an alleged affair and all kinds of sordid details emerging publicly, Amitabh Bachchan's wife, Jaya Bachchan, did not call it quits. Ironically, the 1981 super-hit movie "Silsila," starring all three, almost follows their real-life love story.
Old or young, in the 50's or today, it seems that celebrity affairs are part of the package deal that the spouses sign up for. It takes courage and strength to make a marriage work, and it seems that these celebrity spouses just grin and bear it all.
—With inputs from R.M. Vijayakar and IANS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.