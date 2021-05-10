MUMBAI — ShemarooMe is all geared up to launch its Gujarati movie “Swagatam,” which will be a digital first release even before hitting the theatres. The movie will see a digital first release on May 20. This will be the second exclusive release in line after releasing “Vaat Vaat Ma” (an original web series) last week, streaming now on ShemarooMe and entertaining Gujarati audiences across all age groups.
The platform recently announced a series of new content with a line-up of blockbuster movies, plays, original web series and more. ShemarooMe is keeping up to the promise of providing one key new and premium title every week to entertain audiences.
“Swagatam,” is a thriller rom-com and a twisted tale of a family that is not only dark but considers this madness normal. The star-studded movie features Malhar Thakar and Katha Patel along Chetan Dhanani, Jay Upadhyay, Vandana Pathak, Ojas Rawal and more. This dysfunctional family drama directed by Neeraj Joshi will give teeth-biting moments along with a love track playing in the background.
Commenting on the launch, Thakar said, “Amidst the uncertainty and tough times, it becomes all the more important for artistes to create a safe and entertaining environment. My new release will aim to be that distraction. The movie is as crazy as it can get, and I am confident the audiences will enjoy watching it at the comfort and safety of their homes.”
Adding to this, Patel aid, “These are grim times and I definitely turn to my OTT screen for some friendly distraction. I am hoping my first movie does the same for our audiences. While the audiences stay at home and follow all the safety guidelines, I am glad I can keep them entertained through this new digital first release. I am looking forward to how the audiences will love and react to my movie.”
