MUMBAI—Hailed as the latest national crush, Siddhant Chaturvedi, who received heartwarming birthday wishes from fans yesterday on Twitter, had a very adorable reply for his fans. The actor, who was trending on the micro-blogging site yesterday with the hashtag #HappybirthdaySiddhant, believes that his fans are an important part of his life and refers to them as his family.
Chaturvedi tweeted, “Thank You fam! <3 you guys made my b’day so special! All those lovely wishes and it’s fueled me like never before! On the road to a Cheer-Phaad artist!.”
Also, winning hearts, Chaturvedi commented on a video of a fan wherein a group of fan-girls were seen cutting a cake while singing birthday wishes for him. Overwhelmed by the gesture, he replied with heart on their post. For his birthday, the fans also made creative posters of his larger-than-life character MC Sher from his debut film, owing to the recent announcement of a spin-off of “Gully Boy,” wherein the actor will be playing MC Sher in the lead. Ever since the actor played the role, he has turned into an icon to many young artistes as well as an inspiration to budding rappers.
Chaturvedi has already been flooded with film offers. However, the actor has admitted to choosing his scripts with great caution.
