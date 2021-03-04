MUMBAI — Every storyteller has a protagonist and antagonist in mind. The makers of the Star TV show “Rudrakaal” have managed to rope in renowned lyricist, writer, playback singer and national award winning actor Swanand Kirkire to make his acting debut on the small screen.
A versatile talent and National School of Drama graduate, this multi-talented personality is now all set to enter Star Plus’ much-awaited finite series “Rudrakaal” and will be essaying MLA Phulchand Mishra.
Kirkire says, “I am glad to collaborate with Star Plus and producer Nitin Vaidya as I mark my acting debut on the small screen. The subject of the upcoming series and my mastermind character is what excited me the most to take up this show. Above all, I feel truly privileged and fortunate to begin work with various people and don unique roles in today’s time. And the reason I choose to play the antagonist is that I have always valued the script over my personal on-screen or off-screen image.”
He adds, “Life itself is grey, it’s not black or white. You can play with the complexities, and that becomes the fun part about going to the set every day. Adapting to the new characteristics, reviewing the new person – it’s really what makes an actor, and that’s the joy that I get when I play very complex characters since they are 100 percent more challenging to play.”
Produced by Dashmi Productions, viewers will witness the story of an honest IPS officer, DCP Ranjan Chittoda, who is brought in to investigate the murder of his former mentor, and stumbles upon a conspiracy with the chaos that entails. The new crime investigative series also features Bhanu Uday Goswami, Dipannita Sharma and Rudhraksh Jaiswal in lead roles.
