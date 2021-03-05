LUCKNOW — Actress Swara Bhasker March 5 started shooting for her upcoming film “Jahaan Chaar Yaar” in Lucknow. She shared stills from the first day of shoot on Instagram.
Bhasker tweeted she was happy to be working with producer Vinod Bachchan. She shared a photo from the first day of the shoot.
“Jahaan Chaar Yaar” is a tale of friendship challenged by engaging twists and turns. The film features actresses Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra alongside Swara.
“Jahaan Chaar Yaar” narrates the story of four friends trapped in monotony. With grown-up children and distant husbands, their middle class lives have nothing to look forward to, until a getaway to Goa turns into a thrilling roller coaster they never bargained for. A major chunk of the film will also be shot in Goa.
The film marks the directorial debut of screenwriter Kamal Pandey, who has previously penned films such as “Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana,” “Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns,” “Shagird,” and “Shakthi: The Power.”
