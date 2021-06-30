MUMBAI – "Sheer Qorma," starring Shabana Azmi, Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta, has won the Best Short Film Audience Award at the 34th Connecticut LGBTQ Film Festival. The film's director Faraz Arif Ansari tweeted the news June 29.
"WE WON! #SheerQorma wins the BEST SHORT FILM, Audience Award at the 34th Connecticut LGBT Film Festival @OutFilmCT. Out of 83 short films in competition from over the world, we received highest audience score," Ansari wrote.
In a separate tweet, he added: "Huge thank you to Shane Engstrom, Festival Co-Director, the entire team at #OutFilmCT & all the audiences that voted for our film! If you are reading this, please accept our deepest gratitude — THANK YOU!"
Bhasker retweeted the news from producer Marijke deSouza's tweet and wrote: "Amazing! Congrats to us all! Kudos to you and Faraz for making this film possible."
The film tries to understand the longing for love and acceptance that queer children often feel. It talks of belonging and acceptance, identity, and family.
