MUMBAI — Swara Bhasker, Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra have started shooting for “Jahaan Chaar Yaar” in Lucknow and looks like the party has begun. All four seem to have bonded well and are having a blast on the sets.
Bhasker, Talsania, Vij and Chopra will follow with a 20-day schedule in Goa.
The film follows the story of four friends, trapped in a rut of hapless monotony. With grown children and distant husbands, their middle-class lives have nothing to look forward to, until a getaway to Goa turns into a thrilling rollercoaster they never bargained for. Their journey from demure housewives to daring dames forms the crux of the movie.
“Jahaan Chaar Yaar,” a Soundrya Productions film produced by Vinod Bachchan, is directed by Kamal Pandey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.