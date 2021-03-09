MUMBAI — Eros Now has released the trailer of its original film “Switchh.”
Stepping into the world of crime and mystery, the film delves deep into the lives of a con artist and hustlers and their expedition to crack the robbery of the century. But like every great nail-biting, mysterious tale, “Switchh,” directed by Mustufa Raj, will leave audiences guessing every step of the way.
Headlined by Vikrant Massey and Naren Kumar, alongside the talented ensemble star-cast of Madhu Sneha, Tanvi Vyas, Veer Aryan and Niten Mirani, this high- octane thriller takes audiences on a rollercoaster ride of passion, obsession, love and betrayal.
The trailer presents a sneak-peek of an intriguing and suspense-filled journey, as the con-artists unearth their biggest target—but a twist makes you wonder whether they can pull it off.
Produced by Nine Hope Productions, Ashwini Sehdev, Vinod Adnani and Harish Purswani, “Switchh” is set to begin streaming March 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.