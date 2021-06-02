MUMBAI — Set to release Jun. 18 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, the Vidya Balan-led “Sherni” has been in the news since its first look was unveiled. After sharing a glimpse through the teaser, the makers, T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment, finally released the trailer Jun. 2.
Along with Balan, there is a powerful ensemble cast comprising Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chadda, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi.
Sharing her excitement on the trailer launch, Balan said, “Ever since I first heard the story of ‘Sherni,’ I found the world fascinating and so far removed from my own. Also the character I play, Vidya, is a woman of few words but many dimensions. The film deals with a sensitive topic that touches upon respect, mutual understanding and co-existence, not just between man and animal, but between humans as well. It gives me immense joy to bring this unique character and story to the global audience through Amazon Prime Video, and hope to engage them in unexpected ways.”
Director Amit Masurkar added, “This is an intricately-layered story, exploring the complex issues of conflict between humankind and animals. Vidya plays a mid-level forest officer who, despite obstacles and pressures, works with her team and local allies to preserve a balance in the environment. Working with her, the amazing ensemble cast and the uber-talented crew has been an incredible experience for me. I hope that releasing this film on Amazon Prime Video will help this story reach a wide and diverse audience both in India and across the world.”
Producer Bhushan Kumar added, “We are excited to share the trailer of our special film. ‘Sherni’ is one of the most crucial films and is the need of the hour. I can’t wait for the audience to experience it.”
Producer Vikram Malhotra stated, “I am extremely proud to be a part of this film and I can’t wait for the world to see this unconventionally inspiring story with Vidya Balan in fine form.”
A far cry from the 1988 film of the same name starring Sridevi, which was a potboiler and did not do well.
Watch the trailer here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.