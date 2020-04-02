MUMBAI — One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM, and the country’s largest music label T-Series, also the world’s largest YouTube Channel, have come together for a brand-new digital initiative “The Care Concert” Apr. 11.
While everyone is at home during the 21-day lockdown, both the brands thought of collaborating for an initiative, which helps in raising funds to tackle the current crisis through the power and sweetness of music.
The concert would be streamed on the YouTube and Facebook handles of both T-Series and RED FM. Viewers can log in, enjoy the performances with the line-up of over 15 artistes and contribute any amount they wish to the PM CARES Fund through a link provided for donations.
“The Care Concert” comprises a stellar line-up with artistes such as Yo Yo Honey Singh, Adnan Sami, Neha Kakkar, Tulsi Kumar, Armaan Malik, Amaal Mallik, Dhvani Bhanushali, Sachet Tandon, Parampara Thakur, Prakriti Kakar, Palak Mucchal, Jubin Nautiyal, Aditya Narayan, Akhil Sachdeva, Sukriti Kakar and Amber Vashishtha among others.
All these artistes will be coming together on digital platforms to perform from their homes, with one voice, asking viewers to donate while they perform for them. RED FM’s RJ Malishka and RJ Raunac will host the show.
Speaking about the association, Bhushan Kumar, chairman and managing director, T-Series, said, “Amidst such unprecedented and uncertain times, we wanted to spread some cheer and also help everyone to fight this. Moreover, we saw synergies with RED FM to entertain and engage the audience in a creative format. ‘The Care Concert’ is an initiative to unite all of us together and motivate everyone to stay at home. We hope to bring some positivity in the current scenario through music and also create an opportunity which allows us to do our bit for the society by donating to the PM CARES Fund.”
Speaking about ‘The Care Concert’, Nisha Narayanan, director and COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said, “It is important to understand that every crisis presents a ray of hope and new opportunities too. We are happy to announce “The Care Concert” in association with India’s largest music record label, T-Series, to bring forth some of the renowned music artistes for a digital concert. People have always found strength and hope in art and music during crisis and this is a humble effort by RED FM and T-Series to bring everybody together for a common cause.”
