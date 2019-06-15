MUMBAI—T-Series chief managing director Bhushan Kumar received the Guinness World RecordTM certificate for a milestone feat. At 3.36 p.m. on May 29, T-Series’ YouTube channel crossed 100 million subscribers (and incidentally the views now stand at 73 billion views) and became the world’s biggest YouTube channel.
Kumar has thus placed the country on the world map and was beaming with pride as he received the Guinness World Record certificate from Rishi Nath, the adjudicator of Guinness World Records, India. The event was held, as per Kumar’s wishes, in the office of T-Series, which was launched in 1983 by his father Gulshan Kumar, “where the journey began.”
Kumar was accompanied by his wife, Divya Khosla Kumar, his mother Sudesh Kumari Dua, his uncle Krishan Kumar and his sister Khushali Kumar. Along with his family, also present at the event were T-Series veteran Mukesh Desai, Vinod Bhanushali, co-producer at T-Series, Shiv Chanana, the Senior Vice President of T-Series and Neeraj Kalyan, president-Digital and Legal at T-Series.
Taking over the reins of T-Series at the age of 19 in 1997 following the death of his father, Kumar has mastered the management of one of the biggest corporate giants across the globe today. Kumar always says that whatever he has achieved is by what he has learned on the job with the blessings of his father, the guiding principles he had laid down and the support of the entire team, many of whom have been with the company since his father’s time.
A company that once manufactured audio and video equipment that included blank and pre-recorded music albums and films in cassette, LP records and CD/DVD formats and even a detergent, T-Series stepped into (video) film production in 1989 and film production the following year. It is now producing 20 films a year and has already released “De De Pyar De” and “Bharat” this year with films like “Kabir Singh” and many more to come.
While Kumar lauded everyone and said that such a milestone would never have been feasible without his team, key members like Bhanushali, Chanana and Kalyan showered praises on Kumar for keeping them all together and leading the way, taking on giants in India and now the world with their small but tightly-knit team only thanks to his qualities as a human being and a team leader.
