MUMBAI—The music of T-Series’ first video film “Lal Dupatta Malmal Ka” was released three decades ago. Today, the company is the largest in the audio business in India and also produces almost a film a month.
Exactly three decades ago (on Jan. 5, 1989) the music of “Lal Dupatta…” was released on cassettes under the leadership of its founder Gulshan Kumar. The romantic family drama, starring actors Sahil Chaddha and Veverly, was directed by Ravindra Peepat. It had music by Anand-Milind, lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri and the super-hit numbers were sung by leading singers of the time such as Suresh Wadkar, Anuradha Paudwal, Pankaj Udhas and Mohammed Aziz.
Bhushan Kumar, chairman and managing director of T-Series, made light of the milestone by saying, “I have a very faint memory of the movie. I was too young and was in school at that time. I watched the film a few years later as an adult and marveled at its musical genius. The songs of the film still sound pleasing. It is still melody to the ears. I am glad that as a production house we are able to carry forward my father’s dream of making great music and movies.”
T-Series, the music company, was established in 1984 and has today evolved as a multi-product and multi-functional diversified group, having a tremendous track- record in the field of music and film production, and consistently growing from strength to strength. Over its 30-year history, it has transformed into a 21st century multi-crore media and entertainment conglomerate.
As a leading music label, it has always been at the cutting-edge of popular Hindi and regional commercial music. T-Series’ YouTube music channel is on the verge of becoming the No.1 YouTube channel in the world and is the most viewed Indian language YouTube channel globally.
In 2018, as the most popular music label in the country, it boasts of 20 toppers on the annual charts:
1. Dilbar – Satyameva Jayate
2. Dil Chori – Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
3. Zingaat – Dhadak
4. O Saathi – Baaghi 2
5. Tareefan – Veere Di Wedding
6. High Rated Gabru – Nawabzaade
7. Aankh Maarey – Simmba
8. Heeriye – Race 3
9. Dhadak – Dhadak
10. Chhote Chhote Peg – Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
11. Dekhte Dekhte – Batti Gul Meter Chalu
12. Dilbaro – Raazi
13. Chogada – LoveYatri
14. Proper Patola – Namaste England
15. Bom Diggy Diggy – Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
16. Sanu Ek Pal Chain – Raid
17. Urvashi – Yo Yo Honey Singh
18. Kamariya – Stree
19. Morni Banke – Badhaai Ho
20. Mere Naam Tu – Zero
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.