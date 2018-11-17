MUMBAI—“The said person has no right for making documentary on Shri Gulshan Kumar,” says the music label’s spokesperson. India’s biggest music label and one of the leading production houses, T-Series, has decided to take legal action against Kamal Anand for wanting to make a documentary on their founder and mentor, Gulshan Kumar.
As per reports doing the rounds, Anand recently announced making a documentary on the music baron. T-Series has categorically stated that Anand is not authorized by them to do so, nor has he approached the company or its owners for their consent. He claims to have been an old associate of the music magnate. Leading to this, the company has decided to take a legal route on the matter.
According to a spokesperson from the company, T-Series is not taking this announcement lightly and has decided to send out a legal notice to Anand to stop him from going ahead. Gulshan Kumar’s son and the present Chairman and Managing Director of T-Series, Bhushan Kumar, has already announced the making of a biopic on his father titled “Mogul.” Earlier to star Akshay Kumar, the film landed in trouble after director Subhash Kapoor was removed following the #MeToo imbroglio and Aamir Khan also quit the film.
T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar started the company in 1984 and hit pay-dirt with and after the 1985 “Pyar Jhukta Nahin.”
