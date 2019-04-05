MUMBAI—Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar have been busy shooting for “Saand Ki Aankh” in Johri, Uttar Pradesh for the past two months. Pannu reveals that the unit had a day off recently and the duo made the most of the day by indulging in a movie marathon at a local theater in Meerut: watching three movies back to back!
“We went to a theater right adjacent to the hotel in Meerut where the crew is staying and watched ‘Gully Boy,’ ‘Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi’ and ‘Kesari’ back-to-back. It was a different experience to watch movies here as we are so detached from our lives in Mumbai,” gushed the actor.
