MUMBAI — Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap are collaborating for a new age thriller titled “Dobaaraa.” The film talks about time travel across the dimensions of the universe.
On Feb. 11, an intriguing teaser from the film was released featuring both Taapsee and Anurag. The teaser explains the title of the film as the time "2.12" or 12 minutes past 2, which translates to "do baaraa" in Hindi.
Talking about her upcoming film “Dobaaraa,” lead actress Taapsee Pannu shared: "This is going to be one of its kind thriller. This is going to be unique more so because it's got someone like Anurag directing it and Ekta Kapoor backing it.”
Kashyap said: "Our vision with Dobaaraa is to bring a fresh, new story to the audience and I am very excited for it. This time the attempt is to bring an interesting new take on thrillers."
“Dobaaraa” will be produced by Cult Movies - a new division under Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms along with Sunir Kheterpal's ATHENA and Gaurav Bose's The Vermillion World Production.
Talking about the collaboration, Ekta Kapoor said: "I am thrilled that Anurag is directing the first film under Cult Movies, with Taapsee in the lead. Neither of them subscribe to the conventional and have always pushed boundaries when it comes to delivering different content. I can't wait for the world to see 2:12!"
The film will be reportedly shot in Goa and is expected to go on floors soon.
