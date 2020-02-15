MUMBAI — She’s suddenly one of the heroines who matters in Hindi cinema. Taapsee Pannu, who in the past few years, has starred in films with solid roles like “Naam Shabana,” “Pink,” “Badla,” “Saand Ki Aankh,” “Mulk,” “Manmarziyan” and even the non-starter “Game Over,” ironically owes this phase to David Dhawan, the director of her Hindi debut “Chashme Baddoor” (2013) as well as “Judwaa 2’ (2017). The latter, says Taapsee, made producers have more confidence in her and also raise her non-star films’ budgets.
Set to release the gender equality-based “Thappad,” Taapsee is full of beans as she declares “Such roles find me!” when asked how she manages to swing one female protagonist film after another. Excerpts from an interview:
Q: This is your second film with director Anubhav Sinha after “Mulk,” which was HIS first substance-heavy film.
A: Our relationship is dynamic. 99.9 percent we are on the same page in everything. I think Anubhav is the best dialogues writer in the country and our thinking is very similar.
Q: How was the “Thappad” experience?
A: We all had very human level discussions and wanted to keep the film real. All the actors just wanted to be a part of the film and were not bothered about how important their role was or its duration. I think that everyone has done fantastic work in the film.
Q: Along with you…
A: Oh, I never like my own work! But this time I had to be slapped seven times for the ‘Thappad’ (slap) sequence! So I guess I worked hard!
Q: Why was that?
A: My poor co-star Pavail Gulati was nervous! I told him, “Khatam Kar!” (get it done with) to finish it off as he would end up slapping me in the wrong place on the face, like on the forehead or neck! Finally, the poor guy even told ME to slap him, as that way he wouldn’t feel so bad. I tell you, lagaane mein jo lagi hai (the troubles I faced in the slapping sequence)…!
Q: In some ways, “Thappad” is the exact opposite of a film like “Kabir Singh,” in which Kiara Advani’s character meekly accepts Kabir’s slap.
A: Yes, and the common point is T-Series Films as co-producers! I was not comfortable even watching the film. The problem I have with that film is that in India, such sequences have different impacts from when such things were shown in Hollywood or in any advanced countries. In India, stars are like demigods to be emulated and copied. That is why I would be wary of such roles, because the problem is with normalizing and celebrating such characters. But I want my film to be way beyond just an answer to “Kabir Singh.”
Q: So you would not do a film when you don’t believe in what it wants to say.
A: Yes, you see, once we shoot the film, it is for posterity. My kids and their kids can watch it.
Q: You said that “Judwaa 2” paved the way for you to have better budgets for your films. How do you look at your being typecast, and at the fact that filmmakers like to repeat you?
A: I am trying to push the envelope and I am happy to be typecast this way. I think my directors make difficult things so simple for me as well as for all actors.
