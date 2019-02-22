MUMBAI—Taapsee Pannu recently shot for a portion of “Saand Ki Aankh” (roughly translated as “Bull’s Eye”) in Johri village in Uttar Pradesh. The actress is also utilizing the time to train in air pistol and rifle shooting for her sharpshooter act in the Anurag Kashyap production. The Tushar Hiranandani-directed venture sees Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar bring the story of Chandro and Prakashi Tomar – the country's oldest female sharpshooters – on screen.
The actress, who is under the tutelage of coach Vishwajeet Shinde, said, “I am training for four hours every day. My coach and I go to the shooting range every morning. We started with the details of the sport: how to hold the gun, the nuances and tricks as well as the safety measures.”
Although she had learned the basics of the sport before the first schedule commenced earlier this month, Pannu said that the next leg will see Pednekar and her dive deep into it. “Shooting is not something that came easily to me. I was scared to even attempt this, but I chose this film to get over my mental block.”
Known to pick up diverse characters, Pannu described this as her “Most challenging role so far” and added, “Chandro’s life is far removed from what I have played so far. I have built her from scratch, drawing upon my observations of her.”
