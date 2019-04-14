MUMBAI—Is it a slow beginning? Just like Salman Khan and Eid, Akshay Kumar and Independence Day and Ajay Devgn in Diwali? Taapsee Pannu seems to be taking over Women’s Day, marking it as her release date. The actress, who has given us so many relatable, strong characters, had a huge success with her recent Women’s Day release, “Badla.”
The actress is now taking over the International Women’s day of 2020 with “Thappad,” a social drama inspired by true incidents. The film will reunite Pannu and Anubhav Sinha after their 2018 outing, “Mulk.” The director-actress duo was keen on collaborating again and Sinha had decided on casting Taapsee already while still shooting “Mulk.”
“Thappad” is a female-oriented subject that questions society and the protagonist will be a middle-class girl. The film will feature a strong supporting cast. The movie is set to go on floors Aug. 2019.
