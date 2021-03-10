MUMBAI—The Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin-led “Looop Lapeta,” which has already evoked buzz for its cool, millennial look, is set to release in cinemas Oct. 22. The makers were among the first to take the plunge to resume production October last year. The film was shot in Mumbai and Goa from November and wrapped on schedule. It is currently in post-production.
“Looop Lapeta” is being touted as a new-age, intriguing roller-coaster ride centered round a girl (Savi) who finds herself in a sticky situation when her boyfriend gets unknowingly trapped in a crisis.
Helmed by noted ad filmmaker Aakash Bhatia, "Looop Lapeta" is produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar) and Aayush Maheshwari. It comes from the makers of “Neerja,” “102 Not Out,” “Padman,” “Tumhari Sulu,” and “Shakuntala Devi.”
