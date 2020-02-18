MUMBAI — Powerhouse actors Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin are paired together for the first time in a new-age thriller-comedy ‘Looop Lapeta.’
Sony Pictures Films India and Ellipsis Entertainment, have announced a major partnership to adapt the celebrated cult classic, “Run Lola Run,” in Hindi.
The BAFTA-nominated Tom Tykwer-directed original, produced by X-Filme Creative Pool, was dubbed a “roller-coaster ride,” as two star-crossed lovers find themselves left with a few minutes to change their lives forever.
In continuation of Ellipsis’ impeccable track-record of introducing top-notch advertising directors to cinema (Ram Madhvani in “Neerja” and Suresh Triveni in “Tumhari Sulu”), ad filmmaker Aakash Bhatia will make his directorial debut with “Looop Lapeta.”
After the success of “PadMan” and “102 Not Out,” Sony Pictures Films India has announced a big slate for 2020 with “Shakuntala Devi,” “Nikamma,” “Helmet,” “Major” and now “Looop Lapeta,” which is in sync with the studio’s vision of investing in ‘content based’ and new age cinema.
Said Vivek Krishnani, managing director, Sony Pictures Entertainment India, “ “Looop Lapeta” is a shining addition to our slate of clutter-breaking and compelling motion pictures. We love the amazing cast that has come on board to breathe life into this cutting-edge script. We are also looking forward to our first collaboration with Ellipsis, which has, in no time, emerged as a company that finds, develops and creates challenging yet entertaining films that speak to today’s new-age audiences.”
Said Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar, managing partners, Ellipsis Entertainment, “We are emotional about this film, as it was the first to get green-lit at Ellipsis after our company was formed. When Aayush Maheshwari approached us with the rights, we agreed immediately and invested the better part of three years in working on various versions and drafts to adapt the German film to suit an Indian context.”
“Finally, after working closely with our writers Vinay Chhawal and Ketan Pedgaonkar, what we have is absolute gold. We are excited about our first collaboration with Sony Pictures Films India, whose incredible marketing and distribution muscle will add tremendous value to this fun, edge-of-the-seat, thriller-comedy!”
The principal photography will commence in April 2020 and the worldwide release is set for Jan. 29, 2021.
