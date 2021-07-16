MUMBAI — Taapsee Pannu has turned producer with “Blurr.”
Co-produced by Zee Studios, Pannu, Vishal Rana and Pranjal Khandhdiya, the edge-of-the- seat thriller is slated to release in 2022.
Here are the social media posts about the announcement:
On Twitter: “The reality is often a #Blurr, you ought to open your eyes to see it clearly! @taapsee #AjayBahl #PawanSony @ZeeStudios_ #OutsidersFilms @echelonmumbai @itsvishal_rana @pranjalnk.”
On Facebook: “The reality is often a #Blurr, you ought to open your eyes to see it clearly! @Taapsee Pannu #AjayBahl #PawanSony @ZeeStudios #OutsidersFilms @echelonmumbai #VishalRana #PranjalKhandhdiya”
On Instagram: “The reality is often a #Blurr, you ought to open your eyes to see it clearly!
@taapsee #AjayBahl #PawanSony @zeestudiosofficial #OutsidersFilms @echelonproduction @itsvishalrana @pranjalnk @manavdurga”
With a list that began way back with actresses in the past like Devika Rani and Shobhana Samarth (Kajol’s maternal grandmother), today’s recent actresses are turning producers quite rapidly, whether directly or through close relatives. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Anushka Sharma, Amisha Patel, Sonam Kapoor, Esha Deol (with a film to come) and Mallika Sherawat are the millennium’s female stars who have turned to production.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.