MUMBAI—In her six-year-old career, Taapsee Pannu has worked with a bevy of filmmakers on more than one occasion. After delivering hits like “Pink” (2016) and Sujoy Ghosh’s “Badla” this year, she is being considered as one of the most bankable heroines in Mumbai.
She feels that “Audience perception is changing now,” and reasons, “Earlier, actresses were easily classified as commercial or off-beat heroines. However, today, it takes a while to tag someone. And that’s what I had always wanted for myself. I can’t be a part of a film that I’m not an audience to. I take up movies only if I feel I want to spend my money and time on them. That is why I took this middle path. For me, entertainment is about holding your audience for two hours. Slowly, with success and effort, people have started noticing it.”
Today, Taapsee has filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap, David Dhawan, Shoojit Sircar, Anubhav Sinha and Neeraj Pandey, who are willing to collaborate with her again. She laughs and adds, “That is the biggest validation for any actor. It means that my parent-teacher meeting has turned out well. Hopefully, my directors also feel that their student is good. Hence, it’s worth upgrading me to the next standard.”
She added, “I want to be an actor of “repeat value.” I’m keen to work with my directors again and again because I had an amazing time doing films with them. My social circle in the industry comprises people I’ve worked with. So, I share a great bond with my directors and co-actors. This industry works only on relationships. There are a lot of actors who might be really good, but the ties you form give you a slight edge because of the comfort level you share with each other.”
David Dhawan, who introduced Taapsee with “Chashme Baddoor” (2013), repeated her in his big-budget comic caper “Judwaa 2” (2017). Then, Shoojit Sircar, who produced “Running Shaadi” had also produced “Pink,” which not only got her noticed but also put her in the big league.
The actress impressed Neeraj Pandey with her short stint in “Baby” (2015), and the filmmaker decided to produce an entire spin-off in “Naam Shabana” in 2017 on her character from the earlier espionage spy thriller. While Kashyap directed Taapsee in his last film “Manmarziyaan” (2018), he’s producing her next movie, “Saand Ki Aankh” and has also signed her for another supernatural thriller. Anubhav Sinha and the actress did “Mulk” last year and are now teaming up for yet another social drama.
Taapsee Pannu said, “The filmmakers, who are repeating me in their projects, are extremely credible names. I must have done something good for them to come to me again. I feel comfortable with them. David-sir is my local guardian here because he calls me every few weeks to check on me and see if I’m fine. Anurag is like a buddy, and I can discuss anything with him. With these people, I can sit and have conversations that do not have to be about films.”
The actress is happy that her bonds with these directors have got her a camp of her own. “This is the only way I can build my career in a structural manner. I have to prove that I am a professional worth repeating. I am happy all these big filmmakers have shown faith in me, and I hope to live up to their expectations,” she added.
Directorspeak:
Anurag Kashyap: “Taapsee is not only a good actor, but she also makes informed choices. She has a lot of integrity and is a courageous person. She fights for what she believes in and speaks the truth, no matter how bitter it is.”
Anubhav Sinha: “Some actors are purely addictive. Taapsee is one such artiste. An eclectic blend of talent, her pursuit for excellence, story-over-character maturity, team spirit and a relentless desire to make it work all make her so unique. I see myself collaborating with her more frequently in the near future.”
David Dhawan: “Taapsee’s a good artiste and an amazing person. She’s very humane and an easy person to work with. The fact that she is so committed and comes from a middle-class background keeps her grounded, as she doesn’t have any airs about herself. I’m itching to work with her again and want to do a social drama with her.”
Shoojit Sircar: “Taapsee was first introduced to me by ‘Running Shaadi’ director Amit Roy. I was not sure if she would be the right girl to cast. But then, he insisted I meet her and see her audition tape. As soon as I saw it, there were no doubts whatsoever. I was like, ‘Where is this girl from?’ We met and then I went to the shoot. When I saw her on sets, I knew that Taapsee will go places. Then, when I was working on “Pink,” she was our first choice for Meenal’s character. We straightaway called her and told her she’s doing it. She was fearless, even in front of Amitabh Bachchan. I enjoyed working with her. The way she owned up that character was extremely responsible, as a human being. When an actor is like her, I love them more. She’s evolved and just look at the kind of choices she’s making, which are absolutely commendable. I would love to cast her in anything that comes up.”
