MUMBAI— Sony Entertainment Television’s dance reality show “India’s Best Dancer” has raised the dance competition quotient high with the finale getting closer. This weekend sees the Taarak Mehta special episode, wherein the whole cast of “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma” will be seen enjoying the performances as well as celebrating 3000 episodes of their show.
While Dayaben was definitely missed, after looking at the performance of Rutuja Junnarkar and choreographer Ashish Patil on the song “Baby Doll,” everyone was surprised with Rutuja’s portrayal of Dayaben!
Junnarkar, who hails from Pune, stunned everyone when she performed her act as Dayaben. Jethalal a.k.a. Dilip Joshi was stunned and said, “For a second I thought that Disha-ji (the actress who portrayed Dayaben) was dancing here. The way she entered the stage and danced, it was exactly how Disha Vakhani acts. From the outfit and small nuances that they kept in mind during their performance, I really believed that Disha-ji was performing here.”
Asit Kumarr Modi, who was also very impressed, said, “When expressions and dance combine, it is magic! Rutuja is just like Daya bhabhi and I want to take her away with me. If ever I need to feel the gap, I will call Rutuja! What do you say, Jetha-bhai? And ‘Jetha-bhai’ replied, “Full marks! Let us take an audition right away!”
Mentor Geeta Kapur added, “I was about to ask Ashish after the act why did he not bring Rutuja on the stage as I only saw Daya bhabhi dancing! Daya’s character is very important and strongly played by Disha Vakhani. Rutuja’s body language, the way she brought out her jaw to get into the character—she literally put life into that character. Rutuja, your hard work has to pay off some day. I am very proud of you.”
Joshi further added that it was no cakewalk to imitate the hard work of Vakhani with her nuances. That Rutuja had done it showed her brilliance.” As a climax, Junnarkar and Joshi obliged and set the stage on fire with their garba performance on “Chogada.”
