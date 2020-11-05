“Taish” means uncontrolled rage, fury or indignation. But the whole orgy of violence, retribution, revenge and revenge on the revenge is so intense and excessive that it needed some purpose, some point and some strong motivation. Deprived of this “prima causa morbi,” as the homeopaths describe the fundamental reason for disease, the film only emerges as a typical Bejoy Nambiar exercise—too violent, senselessly brutal, sans positivity and without any true-blue motivation to compensate for the lack of wholesomeness. This has been a Nambiar characteristic in such outlandish and silly exercises like “Shaitan,” “David” (by leagues his worst) and “Wazir,” all of which I had the bad luck to watch.
Enough to send viewers like me into a “taish”—honestly!
ZEE5, which gives us the occasional good fare amidst a glut of substandard stuff, chooses to stream this as an experiment—as a 143-minute film or a 178-minute 6-episode series. I watched the latter first, but could not stomach the needless violence in the first episode and bravely began the second. That seemed to be a shade worse, and I had given up on it when a media colleague recommended the FILM strongly.
What is right with the film? Just the rather muffled—in all the loud and blood-churning violence and negativity—homily that violence and vendetta does not pay, are never the answer, and it is better to move on. But that message is as much hidden in the ceaselessly sordid and morbid narrative as a needle in—to twist a proverb—deliberately overgrown grass.
This message came across with stunning impact and clarity in the superb “Badlapur” 5 years ago. But then the Nambiars of this world, honed by mentor Anurag Kashyap’s filmmaking lessons of style mixed with superficiality and depravity, can never reach anywhere near the cinematic heights of geniuses like Sriram Raghavan, can they?
Look at the story: Pali (Harshvardhan Rane—why does the man do such dismal fare every time?) is from a gangsters-cum-moneylenders’ family in London’s Southall. He is in love with Jahaan (Sanjeeda Sheikh, whose eyes are so wide someone seems to have forcibly kept them open to that extent, complete with a single horrified expression), who will marry his brother Kuljinder (Abhimanyu Singh), the man with a dark secret. Pali wants to quit it all and go away with Jahaan, with whom he has a steamy affair. Of course, initially, he does not know the secret. But this confused soul does not know whether to shoot Kuljinder for marrying his beloved or worship him as elder brother and mentor!
Dr. Rohan (Jim Sarbh) is in love with and lives with his Pakistani doctor girlfriend Aarfa (Kriti Kharbanda in one of her worst-written roles). He is set to attend his brother Krish (Ankur Rathee)’s wedding in the countryside, and joining them there will be the dashing Sunny (Pulkit Samrat), seemingly God’s gift to friendship. Sunny is more like a brother to Krish and Rohan. So much so that when he comes to know that Rohan’s father friend Kuljinder had sexually outraged Rohan as a 10 year-old, he almost kills him.
From here begins an endless saga of violence begetting violence and we only see the story of Sunny as a curse on friendship because he spawns so much needless violence. Torture, jailbreak, punishment to traitors, sex in jail, violence in a hospital waiting room, irreligious talks inside gurudwaras and much more happens along with the now-effete wannabe harmony with Pakistanis with love being “above politics” as Rohan wants Aarfa to be his wife, no matter what his parents think. Nambiar also wants to be “politically correct,” see?
The DOP (Harashvir Oberoi) and production designer (Mandar Nagaonkar) do their best with the material they have at their disposal. Oberoi’s and Nambiar’s use of continuous dissolves for almost three continuous minutes and again sometime later is a super-irritant, however.
However, having seen one and a half episodes of the series before watching the film, I found Priyank Prem Kumar’s editing clumsy and jerky in the initial parts of the FILM. The BGM is serviceable for the material again, but the songs are incredibly meaningless, cacophonous and weirdly sung—again a Nambiar film forte: remember how he had mauled and dismembered cult classics like “Khoya Khoya Chand” and “Hawa Hawaai” in “Shaitan,” a festival of meaningless depravity? The English song is the worst as its lyrics have a little less sense than gobbledygook.
The performances are alright, with Samrat’s violent and bitter persona (with a back- story) and Rane’s intense act making a mark. Sarbh should really work on his Hindi and make his expressions more lively and varied. Ankur Rathee reprises his “Undekhi” role as a bridegroom with his wedding in big trouble, but well, that was such a superior show. And will the man get any different roles now? Jokes apart, among the rest, Abhimanyu Singh impresses only after he is wheelchair-ridden, and Saurabh Shukla as Sukhi is effortlessly impressive.
We all know that in Hindi cinema, action and violence, per se, work only when strong emotions are shown and thus stirred in the audience. In that sense, ZEE5 has another loser on their hands, while our big-screen distributors get lucky again as their losses have been saved.
On the whole, a poor show, but enough to highlight yet again the limitations of the director as a purveyor of mindless violence. Seriously, such filmmakers and their writers need to be evaluated by skilled psychologists to know what is it that spews forth from within them and upon the hapless audience that just wants a good story of any kind, even of vendetta.
Looking back, this is too long a review for such fare. Guess my own “taish” made it possible.
Rating: *1/2
Produced by: Deepak Mukut, Bejoy Nambiar, Shivanshu Pandey & Nishant Pitti
Directed by: Bejoy Nambiar
Written by: Gunjit Chopra, Kartik R. Iyer, Priyesh Kaushik, Anjali Nair & Bejoy Nambiar
Music: Raghav Sachar, Prashant Pillai, Govind Vasantha, Enbee & Gaurav Godkhindi
Starring: Pulkit Samrat, Harshvardhan Rane, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Ankur Rathee, Zoa Morani, Abhimanyu Singh, Saurabh Sachdeva, Viraf Patel, Saloni Batra, Armaan Khera, Kunika & others
