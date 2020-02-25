MUMBAI — An ace ghazal singer and a living legend of music—from the old to the young generation, Talat Aziz's music has found place in everyone’s heart.
Talat Aziz celebrated his four decade-long musical journey at The Royal Opera House, Mumbai recently.
His unique blend of powerful vocals, poetic verses and soothing melodies were heard in an auditorium packed with his fans, family, well-wishers and friends. Sanjay Khan, Zarine Khan, Ustad Rashid Khan, Madhu Chopra, Prem Kishan, Abha Singh, Shekhar, Manish Goswami and many others were in attendance.
The levels of exhilaration among the sea of audience peaked when Aziz began singing his classics. The icing on the cake was when Ustad Rashid Khan, who had specially flown in to be with Aziz on this historic occasion, joined him in a jugalbandi that gave the evening a unique dimension.
The finale of the evening was a beautiful prayer song, “Meri Dua Hai Naya Saal Babur Khushiyan Laayega,” written and composed by Talat and programmed by Piyush Shankar. They were joined on stage by Sanjeevani Bhelande and Amrita Chatterji.
An emotional Aziz said, “It has been quite a journey. I can never thank enough God first and Bina, my wife, who has been with me throughout this journey, and all my fans and well-wishers from all over the world"
One of the country’s leading ghazal singers, whose versatility and consummate talent makes him one of the most successful vocalists in the industry today, Aziz hails from Hyderabad. He was trained in music by Ustad Samad Khan and Ustad Fayaz Ahmed of the Kirana Gharana, his learning culminating under none other than the illustrious Mehdi Hasan.
He released his first album, “Jagjit Singh Presents Talat Aziz,” an instant success in 1980, under the aegis of Jagjit Singh, which is still considered a timeless classic. Aziz has sang for many films and sung and composed for tele-serials over the years as well, with “Dhun,” “Umrao Jaan,” “Bazaar” and “Daddy” the most notable among the films. He has also been a consummate actor in films and serials.
