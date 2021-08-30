MUMBAI — Amazon Alexa gets the first celebrity voice in India and it is none other than Amitabh Bachchan’s! Amazon Alexa has always aimed at providing the best experience to its customers. With the new paid-for feature, customers will be delighted by listening to entertaining content, handpicked by Bachchan himself, in his iconic baritone while getting all the tasks executed by Alexa.
The feature can be bought on Amazon.in. In India, the introductory price is Rs. 149 for one year.
Viewers can ask Bachchan for music, poetry, jokes, tongue-twisters and more and interact in English, Hindi or both, and can buy this experience by going to https://www.amazon.in/amitji or just asking, “Alexa, introduce me to Amitabh Bachchan.”
The questions can include facts about him as well. For India’s first-of-its-kind interactive voice experience in Bachchan’s iconic voice has his digital persona featuring a collection of handpicked experiences—anecdotes from his movies, poetry by his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and inspirational quotes. Or you can make everyday conversations more interesting – just ask him about the weather, wish him good morning and more.
“Working with Amazon to introduce my voice on Alexa was a new experience in bringing together the magic of voice technology and artistic creativity. I am excited that my well-wishers can now interact with me via this new medium, and looking forward to hear how they feel about this,” said Bachchan.
“At Amazon and Alexa, we consistently innovate on behalf of our customers and building the Amitabh Bachchan celebrity voice experience with one of India’s most iconic voices has been a labor of love. Creating the world’s first bi-lingual celebrity voice required us to invent and re-invent across almost every element of speech science – wake word, speech recognition, neural text-to-speech and more,” said Puneesh Kumar, Country Leader for Alexa, Amazon India. “While we are proud of the many India-first innovations and desi-delighters in this, it’s still Day 1 and we will continue to enrich this experience as science evolves.”
