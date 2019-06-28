MUMBAI—Tamannaah Bhatia is the female lead, replacing Mouni Roy, who left the project, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in “Bole Chudiyan” that marks the directorial debut of Nawazuddin’s brother, Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, and will be produced by Rajesh and Kiran Bhatia of Woodpecker Movies. With a start-to-finish 45-day schedule, “Bole Chudiyan” will be shot from July to August and is slated for a 2020 release.
Tamannaah stated, “I’m looking forward to be a part of this project. The script fits in beautifully with the narrative. This will be the very first time I will be attempting such a multi-layered character in a mainstream film. What really caught my attention was the storyline, which is a prevalent issue that grips society at large even today. My character is quite contrary to what I am in reality, and it’s something I will be experimenting for the very first time.”
Recently Anurag Kashyap joined the cast of the film and stated on record, “I have agreed to do the film as this is the first time Nawaz has asked me to do anything and I trust him.”
2019 has opened on a favorable note for Tamannaah Bhatia as both her releases, “F2: Fun & Frustration” and “Kanne Kalaimaane,” garnered a fantastic reception from the audience. After enthralling the viewers also with the sequel version of the horror-thriller “Devi,” the 28y-year-old actress recently starred in ‘Khamoshi.’ Besides essaying the lead role in the Telugu remake of Mahi V. Raghav’s Telugu film “Anando Brahm,” she has a big release lined up in the Tamil remake of “Queen” and the period drama “Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.