MUMBAI — IMDb, the #1 movie website in the world with more than 200 million monthly visitors, unveiled Dec. 16 its Top 10 Indian Movies of 2019 as determined by IMDb customer ratings.
IMDb ratings are determined by customers who rank films and TV shows on a 10-point scale. To rate a title, customers can click the “Rate This” star on any film or TV show title page on IMDb.
The Top 10 Indian Movies of 2019 are:
1. “Peranbu”
2. “URI: The Surgical Strike”
3. “Gully Boy”
4. “Article 15”
5. “Chhichhore”
6. “Super 30
7. “Badla”
8. “The Tashkent Files”
9. “Kesari”
10. “Lucifer”
The highest-rated film, “Peranbu” and “Lucifer” at no. 10, are in Tamil and Malayalam respectively, while the remaining eight films are in Hindi. Among the Indian movies released in 2019, these 10 movies had the highest IMDb customer ratings. IMDb users can add these and other titles to their IMDb Watchlist. To learn more, go to www.imdb.com/watchlist.
“It’s wonderful to see such a diverse list of films resonating with IMDb fans this year, including the #3 customer-rated film “Gully Boy,” which is India’s official entry for the 92nd Academy Awards,” said Col Needham, IMDb founder and CEO. “I’m also delighted to see the Tamil title “Peranbu” (#1) and the Malayalam film “Lucifer” (#10) charting on our Top 10 list this year, once again demonstrating that IMDb customers worldwide are embracing dynamic titles in a variety of Indian languages.”
