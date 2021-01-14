MUMBAI—The entertainment industry started the year 2020 on a strong note with “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior,” released Jan. 10, However, the industry took a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Directed by Om Raut and produced by actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn and T-Series, the 3D film with Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan and Sharad Kelkar earned more than Rs. 270 crore in the six weeks that it was screened, and it was later re-released in Oct. 2020 in some places when theatres reopened for the audience.
After entertaining the audience for a year in theatres, on television and on mobile screens, “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” has added one more feather to its illustrious cap. According to a survey report by Book My Show (www.bookmyshow.com), the movie has become the Top Most Rated Film of the year 2020. Another report from Google Trends has stated that it is the third most- searched film on Google in the past year.
Talking about these new achievements, director Om Raut, who made his Hindi debut with the film, says, “I’m overwhelmed! The movie and the crew are very close to my heart. Every second we spent shooting the movie and planning the sequences in advance is cherished by all of us.”
“Ever since we were kids, we were taught about the heroics of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s trusted Mavalas. Their will to fight against the injustice by the Mughals and their dedication towards a better life is what has always inspired me to create such iconic stories. Even now, when people tweet or comment about having watched “Tanhaji” and praise our hard work, it fills me with such joy. I consider it a job well done. I hope to entertain the audience with many more stories like that of Tanhaji Malusare.”
Ajay Devgn, who not only starred as the lead but also co-produced the historical action film, says, “No matter where we are from, stories of real heroes has always resonated with us. Working on “Tanhaji” has been a great experience. I aim to bring to our audiences more stories of our heroes that should be celebrated and remind them of the sacrifices they have made for the lives we live today.”
