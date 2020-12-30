MUMBAI—Zee TV recently introduced a new fiction show, “Apna Time Bhi Aayega,” which follows the inspirational narrative of Rani, the young daughter of a head staff member of an affluent family of Jaipur. Refusing to be tied down by her humble roots, Rani wants to break free from the shackles of her background to carve her own destiny.
Since its launch, this family drama has kept its viewers entertained through unpredictable twists and turns. But the news of Maharani Rajeshwari a.k.a. Tannaz Irani testing positive for COVID-19 left everyone shocked.
Irani has been home quarantined and has been taking all the precautionary measures to safeguard her and her family’s health and safety. While she has been putting up a brave face, the recovery process has been difficult for the “Apna Time Bhi Aayega” star. She also mentioned how her daughter’s innocent plea really left her speechless and emotional.
Irani revealed, “The first few days after I tested positive were really bad because I had immense body pain and a massive headache. I would often lose focus on things, but I continued to have turmeric milk and an Ayurvedic potion along with my Vitamin C supplements regularly. I also remember that I used to constantly feel exhausted even while talking.”
“So, I started doing pranayam and meditation (Yoga) to keep my mind and body calm. Mandala art was the other thing that really kept me occupied throughout the recovery process. While I feel better than before, my sensation of taste has not yet returned. What I’ve realized now is that it does take a good few weeks to recover and this is definitely not going to be easy.”
“My husband was the only one who was allowed to see me and help me with food and medicines,” she says. “At first, I was worried about his health too, especially when he began feeling unwell. But thankfully, he was fine and tested negative for COVID-19. To be honest, I was scared, but his constant support helped me a lot. My kids were also the biggest source of my strength and every morning they would come near my door to wish me and see me.”
“My daughter once asked me about when she would be able to hug me and that really was the worst part, it really left me speechless. But I am really proud of them because they never asked me if they could go outside, despite being upset over being stuck at home.”
She goes on, “I must add that the most endearing thing for me since I tested positive were the letters that I got from my fans and the entire cast of “Apna Time Bhi Aayega.” They would keep sending me messages and they never forgot me. Everyone has been waiting for me to get back and I too really can’t wait to resume shoot.”
While on the road to recovery, Tannaz has also been educating everyone how the pandemic is still very much alive and has been requesting everyone to follow social distancing norms as well as to wear masks when they step out.
