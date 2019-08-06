MUMBAI—“Batla House” is set to release Aug. 15, and the team was privileged to meet the honorable vice-president, Shri Venkaiah Naidu, Aug. 3, and show him glimpses of the movie.
The lead cast, John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur, along with the director of the film, Nikkhil Advani, and producers Bhushan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Sandeep Leyzell were present and even discussed the Batla House incident in 2008 with the vice-president.
Actors Shri John Abraham and Shri Mrunal Thakur along with the Director Shri Nikkhil Advani and the team of the film #BatlaHouse called on me, in New Delhi today. @TheJohnAbraham @mrunal0801 @nikkhiladvani @BatlaHouseFilm pic.twitter.com/mhZzWGa4NZ— VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) August 3, 2019
Along with the discussion, they also talked about what motivated them to recreate the whole incident on film. Here’s what John Abraham had to say:
The film is releasing in direct competition to another patriotic drama, “Mission Mangal.”
They explained to me that the motivation for the film was to uncover the truth of the incident that took place 11 years ago in the Batla House area in Delhi. My best wishes to the entire team. @BatlaHouseFilm @TheJohnAbraham @mrunal0801 @nikkhiladvani #BatlaHouse pic.twitter.com/k3qhC1CI3o— VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) August 3, 2019
Privileged to have met the honorable @VPSecretariat 🇮🇳and show him glimpses of our film #BatlaHouse https://t.co/3DP2yGS8Tx— John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) August 3, 2019
A very big honor for us to show glimpses of our film #BatlaHouse to his honorable @VPSecretariat 🇮🇳 His reaction and warm wishes were extremely encouraging. Thank you sir!!! https://t.co/CgXE0eq15y— Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) August 3, 2019
It was an honour Sir to discuss & hear your thoughts on our film #BatlaHouse. Thank you for your good wishes! https://t.co/FL0Vsrk9m6— Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) August 3, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.