Batla House

The “Batla House” team met the honorable vice-president, Shri Venkaiah Naidu, Aug. 3. (photo provided)

MUMBAI—“Batla House” is set to release Aug. 15, and the team was privileged to meet the honorable vice-president, Shri Venkaiah Naidu, Aug. 3, and show him glimpses of the movie.

The lead cast, John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur, along with the director of the film, Nikkhil Advani, and producers Bhushan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Sandeep Leyzell were present and even discussed the Batla House incident in 2008 with the vice-president.

Along with the discussion, they also talked about what motivated them to recreate the whole incident on film. Here’s what John Abraham had to say:

The film is releasing in direct competition to another patriotic drama, “Mission Mangal.”

