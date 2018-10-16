MUMBAI— Director Ali Abbas Zafar took to social media to announce the wrap of the Abu Dhabi schedule of the Salman Khan film “Bharat,” and expressed his pleasure shooting with Salman Khan in Abu Dhabi for the second time after “Tiger Zinda Hai.”
The director shared a picture from the location saying, “Wrap on Abu Dhabi schedule of @Bharat_TheFilm ..... its Been a absolute pleasure shooting here again after @TigerZindaHai, thank you UAE government and @2454abudhabi for all the support and love ...till next time.”
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, as well as Sunil Grover, keep the audience engaged with pictures and videos from Abu Dhabi piquing the interests of everyone. Earlier, the team wrapped the first schedule in Mumbai which involved a grand circus set, along with a song choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant.
One of the most anticipated films of the year, “Bharat” has been creating a buzz ever since announcement. The movie release brings back Salman Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar for an Eid release after the 2016 “Sultan.” The director-actor duo will be marking a hat-trick after their last outing “Tiger Zinda Hai.”
The film features Salman Khan sporting five different looks spanning 60 years, wherein a crucial part will showcase the actor in his late twenties, looking much leaner and younger. Salman Khan will be recreating his “Karan-Arjun” (1995) look, which has created immense excitement among his fans.
The character-driven story spanning many periods will be shot across exotic locations in Malta and Abu Dhabi, besides Punjab and Delhi in India. Disha Patani, Tabu, and Varun Dhawan (in a cameo) star in the film produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd. and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. Vishal-Shekhar tune lyrics by Irshad Kamil.
