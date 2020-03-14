MUMBAI — Work hard and party harder! After a favorable run at cinemas for “Malang,” the team celebrated the film’s success followed by a grand party March 12. Present at the party were Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani along with the makers and the rest of the cast.
Dressed at their best, the cast was beaming with joy—Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Amruta Khanvilkar along with the producers of the film, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Bhushan Kumar, were also there with director Mohit Suri.
The tight-knit team had a blast at the party. “Malang” has successfully charted Rs. 62 crore at the Indian box-office. “Malang” is the first success in a so-far dismal year after the blockbuster “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.”
The only other film that did well was “Baaghi 3,” but it has been severely affected by the Coronavirus scare and precautionary measures. And buzz is that the so-called success of “Thappad” and “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan” is all hype. Not much is also expected from “Angrezi Medium,” and with the star-performer “Sooryavanshi” being postponed till things settle down, it’s going to be a dismal first quarter after two boom years in Hindi cinema.
