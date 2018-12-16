MUMBAI— Marking the date of the attack on the Indian Parliament, which took place in 2001, the makers of “URI” paid a special tribute to the martyrs.
Their tweet read, “Today, we commemorate all those who gave their lives defending the democratic house of India during the #ParliamentAttack of 13th December 2001. We salute their dauntlessness. Team #URI.”
“URI” is based on the Indian Army’s surgical strikes on terror launch-pads across the Line of Control (LOC). On September 18, 2016, 19 Indian soldiers were killed in an early morning attack by Pakistani terrorists at the 12 Infantry Brigade headquarters in Uri. In response, on September 29, the Indian Army’s Special Forces carried out the strikes.
Produced by RSVP and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on Jan. 11, 2019.
