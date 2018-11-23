MUMBAI—The first song from the much-awaited film of the year “Zero” is set to be unveiled Nov. 24. The romantic track features Shah Rukh Khan as Bauna, the dwarf, and Anushka Sharma as Aafia.
Before the song release, the makers treated the audience with an endearing picture from the song, wherein Khan is seen kissing Sharma on her forehead. Sharing the picture on social media, Khan said, “Bauua ka pyaar hai, Aafia ussi ke naam hai. #MereNaamTu out tomorrow.”
Director Aanand L Rai also revealed details of Bauua with the picture saying, “@BauuaSingh dil dene mein koi kasar nahin chhodta. Vishwas nahi hota? Kal khud hi dekh lijiye in #MereNaamTu, Zero’s first song, launching tomorrow.”
“Mere Naam Tu” is composed by Ajay-Atul, sung by Abhay Jodhapurkar and penned by Irshad Kamil. The colorful song is filmed against the backdrop of Holi.
“Zero” is a story that celebrates life. The first look of the film featured Shah Rukh Khan as an adorable vertically-challenged man. Anushka Sharma is essaying the role of a cerebral palsy patient while Katrina Kaif plays a superstar.
Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together for the film produced by Gauri Khan, which releases Dec. 21. Watch a glimpse of the "Mere Naam Tu" song here.
