MUMBAI — It is official! The much-anticipated action entertainer that pits two of the biggest action superstars of our generation — Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff — in a massive showdown has been titled, “War.”
The action entertainer will see both these action stars push their bodies to the limit to pull off never-seen-before, death-defying action and edge-of-the-seat stunts.
Producers Yash Raj Films again exceeded in marketing as the much-awaited teaser was simply dropped without any pre-promotion for maximum surprise and impact.
Director Siddharth Anand said: “When you bring two of the biggest and best action superstars of India in one film and pit them against each other, you need a title that justifies the promise of a massive showdown. Hrithik and Tiger will be seen going at each other ferociously and mercilessly and audiences will want to see who outwits whom in this incredible fight. This is the only title that could have delivered on this big promise and justifies the level of an action spectacle that the film is trying to present to audiences globally.”
The film, which also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik Roshan, is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu Oct. 2. Vishal-Shekhar score music.
Watch the teaser here:
