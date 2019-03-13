MUMBAI—Varun Dhawan may have narrated a part-fictional (deliberately cooked up!) episode or two about Alia Bhatt, lifted her in his arms to re-create a moment from one of their earlier films, Sanjay Dutt may have referred to his jail days as a “Kalank” (stain) on his life, and Madhuri Dixit-Nene paid homage to Sridevi, who was to do her role originally.
And yet the teaser launch (at over 2 minutes, it was virtually a trailer) of “Kalank” at Mumbai’s PVR Mar. 12 was largely a crisp and clinical affair, even if full of the usual mutual raves by the people on stage.
Oddly enough, director Abhishek Verman was low-profile, even though he is the chosen one to direct a story that Karan Johar had conceived immediately after “Kal Ho Naa Ho” in 2003 and his dad, the late Yash Johar, had researched, and even taken recourse to photographing the locales thought of in the film that then was to be directed by Karan himself.
As Johar said, “After my father’s death in 2004, I did not have the heart to make the film as he was not there, though everyone at Dharma Productions who is close to me has heard the story. And this is one film for me that is beyond business. For it is my father’s dream realized.”
The epic love story has, according to Alia Bhatt, “A true ensemble cast” as each of the six people have an equally important role. Bhatt was moved and finally stopped talking as the tears would have smudged her make-up, but raved a lot about her director, who she declared was the finest human being in the world and the fact that it was her ninth film with Dharma Productions in seven years. The actress added that though all of them wanted the film to be a success, she wanted the film to “Kill it!” especially for Verman.
Varun Dhawan agreed on what Bhatt said about Verman, who had been his roommate when both were assistant directors on “My Name Is Khan.” Verman would ask him to be tidy, and when Dhawan did not heed that, would even iron his clothes for him!
He added, “So he was worried for me and wanted me to get my life in order!” he recalled. “The film is so special to me because the people are so close to me. Sanjay-sir was close to dad ever since I can remember AND Karan is a part of my family. Sajid (Nadiadwala, co-producer)-sir has been close to my dad for ages. So I feel safe in such films.”
Sonakshi Sinha was proud to be a part of a “magnum opus with the most stellar cast,” while Aditya Roy Kapur said that he loved the entire experience.
Johar introduced Dutt as a part of their family and his late father’s very old friend.
Dutt hoped that he could do more films with Johar’s banner as well as with Dixit and stated that he was proud of where the filmmaker had reached today.
Dixit, stating that she and Dutt last worked together over 20 years ago, stated that it was always nice to work with those with whom she had worked earlier, like Anil Kapoor in the recent “Total Dhamaal.” She also loved this experience because there were such talented youngsters also in the film. Dixit mentioned that the director generally had a gloomy air about him, though he would break into a broad smile if the shot came off well. She too added that he was one of the finest people she had ever met.
Finally, in a question about why the female leads were mentioned before the men, Johar told the scribe, “You and I are both here because of women! And none of the men in this film can match these three women in beauty, power or intellect!”
Watch the teaser of the film here.
