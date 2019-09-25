MUMBAI —“I always say that I attract love triangles!” declares Ananya Panday. The teen sensation has just finished shooting for her second film “Pati, Patni Aur Woh” and moved on to her third film, “Khaali Peeli.”
The actress’ debut film “Student Of The Year 2” and her second film both had love triangles. In “Khaali Peeli,” the actress for the first time will be seen as the only leading lady.
However, the bubbly actress notes, “I always say that I attract love triangles and I always joke about that. In “Khaali Peeli,” there isn’t a love triangle, and yet it is kind of there because there are Ishaan (Khatter), me and the taxi! So that’s a different kind of triangle because I feel that the taxi is the other heroine!”
