MUMBAI — 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla, best known for his role in the long-running TV serial 'Balika Vadhu', died here after a massive heart attack Sept. 2.
He was 40 years old and is survived by his mother and two sisters. A Cooper Hospital spokesperson said here that the actor was "brought dead" in the morning.
Shukla was known for being fit and had even won the reality show, 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.’ He also hosted 'Savdhaan India' and 'India's Got Talent.’
In a 2017 tweet that has resurfaced, the young actor wrote: "Death is not the greatest loss in life. The greatest loss is what dies inside us while we live."
Many mourned the sudden death of the young actor. “Bigg Boss” host Salman Khan wrote: "Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP.”
Actor Varun Dhawan, who worked with actor Sidharth Shukla in the latter's Bollywood debut 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' posted a picture of them on Instagram and wrote: "Rip brother u are loved by so many and u touched so many with ur kind heart and beautiful personality. Today heaven has gained a star and we have lost one. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones."
Actress Parineeti Chopra tweeted: "Unable to process this. Rest in Peace #SidharthShukla. You were truly loved, by millions."
Actor Ajay Devgn expressed his grief as he tweeted: "Life & death are both baffling. But when someone as young as #SidharthShukla passes away with suddenness, one is very sad... Condolences to his family. RIP Sidharth."
Actress Tisca Chopra tweeted: "Numb.. Sidharth, neighbor and occasional walking buddy .. #SidharthShukla RIP .. hope aunty and friends have the strength to bear your immense loss."
Actress Nimrat Kaur wrote on Twitter: "Heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of late Sidharth Shukla. Terribly shocking and distressing news.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.