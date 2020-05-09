MUMBAI — Television actors came together with The Hormuzd Khambata Dance Company to make the lockdown joyous by shooting a one-of-a-kind dance video. HKDC teamed up with Jayati Bhatia, Ananth Mahadevan, Bharat Dabholkar, Suresh Menon and Ashwin Mushran. The actors in a video message urged their fans to stay positive during this time.
Director and choreographer Hormuzd Khambata said, “We are deeply affected by this lockdown and we understand that it is absolutely necessary to stay safe. Thinking about all the people who are connected in some ways with stage craft like the technicians, event companies, artistes and more, I thought of making this video to tell everyone that we are in this together and this shall pass soon.”
He elaborates, “I know so many of them who have to pay their rents and do their monthly payments even in this time of no work and income. I want to tell them in my way that I am pained equally, this phase will pass and we all will remember this pain as it will definitely help us in the future.”
The most beautiful part of this video was that every artiste made the most of this opportunity to make a difference and create a positive environment from their homes. The credit of this humble gesture goes to every person who made this video come together, says Khambata.
