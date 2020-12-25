MUMBAI – The Christopher Nolan-directed “Tenet,” starring Robert Pattinson, John David Washington and Dimple Kapadia, has emerged as the most-watched film in India post lockdown.
According to the #ShowOffTheYear2020 report by BookMyShow, cinemas have sold an estimated seven lakh tickets since reopening after the Covid-induced lockdown.
There has been a steady increase in screens across cinemas pan-India, with 2800 screens operational at the moment. “Tenet” remains the most-watched film having sold three lakh tickets. The data is for sales from Oct. 16 to Dec. 18.
Second to “Tenet” in the top watched movies post lockdown list by ticket sales is “Biskoth” (Tamil), followed by “Irandam Kuththu” (Tamil), “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari” (Hindi) and “Dracula Sir” (Bengali).
“Dracula Sir” was the first new film to release post the lockdown, during Dussehra.
The top cities for films post lockdown are Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and NCR.
In terms of the in-home virtual entertainment, 2,33,219 consumers registered and bought tickets to watch virtual events. Sports (cricket), music shows, workshops, performances (acts such as circus), comedy, and online games emerged as the most popular genres. The data is from April 1 till Dec. 18.
Mumbai topped India’s most entertained virtually list, followed by Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Lucknow.
Talking of pre-lockdown times in 2020, “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior,” was the top film. It is followed by “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo” (Telugu), “Sarileru Neekevvaru” (Telugu), “Darbar” (Tamil), “Bheeshma” (Telugu), “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan” (Hindi), “Baaghi 3” (Hindi), “Street Dancer 3” (Hindi), “Anjaam Pathiraa” (Malayalam) and “1917” (English).
The top performing artistes included Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu. Telugu films grew 215 percent in the January-March 2020 period when compared to the same quarter in 2019, growing the most amongst regional cinema.
The top watched genres remained action, historicals and drama. BookMyShow sold 2.1 million film tickets for a single day on Jan. 12, the highest ever sold.
“Baaghi 3” was the last film in theatres, with 35 percent watching the movie before the curtains were temporarily brought down on theatres in India. The pre-lockdown days data is from Dec.1, 2019 till March 2020.
“While a complete return to out-of-home entertainment will probably take a few more months, we foresee the future of entertainment to remain strong as people love to socialize and get out. However, we think there is an opportunity for a hybrid model where both out-of-home and a live experience on-ground may co-exist,” said Ashish Hemrajani from BookMyShow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.