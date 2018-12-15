MUMBAI— After a high spirited party number, ‘Aankh Marey,” (a re-creation of Viju Shah-Anand Bakshi’s classic from “Tere Mere Sapne” in 1996) director Rohit Shetty has released a romantic track from “Simmba” starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan.
The song, “Tere Bin,” is shot amidst the valleys and mountains of Switzerland and is sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Tanishk Bagchi and Asees Kaur. The lyrics are penned by Rashmi Virag. As obvious, it is a re-creation of “Tere Bin Nahin Jeena,” the 1999 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan composed classic from “Kachche Dhaage” with some changes to the song written by Anand Bakshi. Obviously re-creation specialist Tanishk Bagchi has re-‘composed’ the new song.
Now, here’s the tangy point: the new song, with lyrics replete with Punjabi, is filmed in Switzerland (!!) on Ranveer Singh (who plays the Maharashtrian cop Simmba!!!) and Sara Ali Khan. Yes, we have seen Gujaratis, Punjabis and U.P. residents among others sing in Punjabi in other films for tenunholy cause of Punjabi pop proliferation in Hindi cinema. Guess it was a matter of time before they struck Maharashtra!
And it is too late to growl, “Aata Maazhi Satakli!” as we pose the vital question to Shetty: Will we at all see original Hindi songs in “Simmba?” And what will be their caliber???
Watch the song here.
