MUMBAI—Following the successful trailer launch of the Amazon Original Movie “Coolie No.1,” the creators of the movie directed by David Dhawan have now unveiled the peppy “Teri Bhabhi Khadi Hai” featuring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan.
Sung by Javed–Mohsin, Dev Negi and Neha Kakkar, composed by Javed–Mohsin with lyrics by Danish Sabri, the foot-tapping folk-based song gives a glimpse of the chemistry between the lead pair.
A catchy dance number, ‘Teri Bhabhi’ encapsulates the fun and excitement the movie promises and has been mainly shot on a lavish set of a railway station. Speaking of the song, Varun said, “”Teri Bhabhi” is one of my favorite tracks from the album. In fact, there’s an interesting story behind how we discovered this song. It was Badshah who had introduced this song to me. It was very sweet of him. He had come to my house especially to make me hear this particular track. When dad and I heard the song, we instantly loved it! It fitted the David Dhawan school of music perfectly and Javed-Mohsin’s energy and the vibe is infectious! I think they’ve done a fabulous job with it!”
The original of this film, released in 1995, had a very catchy score by Anand-Milind with lyrics by Sameer. Two of their most popular songs, “Main To Raste Se Jaa Rahaa Tha” and “Husn Hai Suhana,” have been re-created in the new film.
