MUMBAI—With less than a week left for release, Akshay Kumar released a new song from his film “Kesari” titled “Teri Mitti.” The new song features Akshay Kumar and is sung by B. Praak with music by Arko. Manoj Muntashir has penned the lyrics, which speak about the feelings of a dying soldier.
The song opens with slow-motion shots of the battle in the movie. It focuses on a soldier’s life, his feelings for the country, his love and more. The previous two songs from the film, “Sanu Kehndi” and “Ajj Singh Garjega,” were well received.
The actor took to social media to share the song and wrote, “Dedicated to the unsung heroes - the ballad of #Kesari soldiers! #TeriMitti out now.”
“Kesari,’ to release Mar. 21, is an unbelievable true story based on the Battle of Saragarhi on September 12, 1897. Touted as one of the bravest battles ever fought, it saw 21 courageous Sikhs facing 10,000 invaders. These saffron clad warriors fought valiantly against all odds and changed the meaning of bravery.
Starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra and directed by Anurag Singh, the film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Sunir Kheterpal and co-produced by Amar Butala. It is written by Girish Kohli and Anurag Singh.
Watch the "Teri Mitti" song here.
(0) comments
