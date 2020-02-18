On Feb. 15, Guwahati in Assam was abuzz with intense activity as the 65th edition of the Filmfare Awards was held at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in the city where Bollywood’s crème-de-la-crème walked the red carpet dressed up in their utmost finery.
This was also the first time the star-studded event, hosted this year by Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal, was held outside Mumbai.
Bollywood superstars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt won the best actor awards for their roles in “Gully Boy,” which also scooped up the best film award.
Singh, Kartik Aryan, Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana were among those who delivered scintillating performances at the event.
Here’s a look at some of the night’s biggest winners:
Best Film — “Gully Boy”
Best Director — Zoya Akhtar for “Gully Boy”
Best Film (Critics) – “Article 15” (Anubhav Sinha) and “Sonchiriya” (Abhishek Chaubey)
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) — Ranveer Singh for “Gully Boy”
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male, Critics) — Ayushmann Khurrana for “Article 15”
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) — Alia Bhatt for “Gully Boy”
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female, Critics) — Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu for “Saand Ki Aankh”
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) —A mruta Subhash for “Gully Boy”
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) — Siddhant Chaturvedi for “Gully Boy”
Best Music Album —Z oya Akhtar-Ankur Tewari for “Gully Boy,” and Mithoon, Amaal Mallik, Vishal Mishra, SachetParampara and Akhil Sachdeva for “Kabir Singh”
Best Lyrics — Divine and Ankur Tewari for “Apna Time Aayega” (“Gully Boy”)
Best Playback Singer (Male) — Arijit Singh for “Kalank Nahi” (“Kalank”)
Best Playback Singer (Female) — Shilpa Rao for “Ghungroo” (“War”)
Best Debut Director — Aditya Dhar for “Uri: The Surgical Strike”
Best Debut (Male) — Abhimanyu Dassani for “Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota”
Best Debut (Female) — Ananya Pandey for “Student Of The Year 2,” “Pati Patni Aur Woh”
Best Action — Aul Jennings, Oh Sea Young, Parvez Shaikh And Franz Spilhaus for “War”
Best Background Score — Karsh Kale and The Salvage Audio Collective for “Gully Boy”
Best Choreography – Remo D’Souza for “Ghar More Pardesiya” (“Kalank”)
Best Original Story — Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki for “Article 15”
Best Screenplay — Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar for “Gully Boy”
Best Dialogue — Vijay Maurya for “Gully Boy”
Best Cinematography — Jay Oza for “Gully Boy”
Best Costume — Divvya Gambhir, Niddhi Gambhir for “Sonchiriya”
Best Editing — Shivkumar V Panicker for “Uri: The Surgical Strike”
Best Production Design — Suzanne Caplan Merwanji for “Gully Boy”
Lifetime Achievement Award — Ramesh Sippy
Excellence in Cinema — Govinda
RD Burman Award for Upcoming Music Talent — Sashwat Sachdev- “Uri: The Surgical Strike”
IANS adds: The results disappointed many netizens. People took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the winners, and #BoycottFilmfareAwards was trending on Twitter.
While fans tweeted their ire, lyricist Manoj Muntashir declared that he is heartbroken over not winning an award for penning the heart-wrenching track, “Teri Mitti” (“Kesari”). He took to Twitter to announce that he would not be attending any award ceremonies for the rest of his life.
Many accused the awards of propagating nepotism and awarding actors and filmmakers who are star kids.
Discontent over “Gully Boy” winning big at Filmfare Awards, a netizen vandalized the Wikipedia page of the awards.
In the list of winners over the years, next to the name of “Gully Boy,” the user keyed in the words ‘paid award’ in parenthesis.
However, the original Wikipedia page was restored after a while.
