MUMBAI—Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, Dr. Shrikant Bhasi, Varsha Sanjay Raut, Purvashi Sanjay Raut and Vidhita Sanjay Raut, “Thackeray” is slated to release Jan. 25, 2019 in Marathi & Hindi.
The trailer is a look at the man with many talents, strong principles and pride in being what he was – Balasaheb Thackeray, founder of the Shiv Sena. And yet so many different people looked at him differently.
Here are five compelling reasons to watch the film, based on this hard-hitting trailer:
• Thackeray’s sheer charisma, whether as a politician, a cartoonist or just a born leader, is seen coming ‘alive.’
• There is a fair attempt to show why people disliked him, because of some words and deeds that fell in the gray zone.
• A compelling performance from Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the title-role. Here is a Muslim playing the role of a man who was against every Muslim who thought of himself as a Muslim first, Indian later.’ And yet Thackeray had countless staunch Muslim friends and devotees.
• The film comes across as a gritty tale told with intensity that is also of great interest for students of Indian history and politics in the post-Independence era from the 1960s.
• In the current scenario, the film invokes a sense of pride in being Indian first, yet also a proud citizen of the state in which you are living. The highlight is the sequence of Thackeray discussing cricket matches with Pakistan and talking relevantly in the same breath about Indian soldiers who fall prey to their treachery.
Watch the trailer here.
