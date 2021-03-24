MUMBAI—Just two days after Kangana Ranaut won her latest National award, the release date of her new film “Thalaivi,’ a biopic on actress-politician Jayalalitha, has been announced—April 23. The trailer release coincided with Ranaut’s 39th birthday, and after the trailer launch, Ranaut celebrated her special day with Ekta Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi besides the “Thalaivi” team.
Piquing the interests of the audience with a short glimpse into the varied phases of Jayalalithaa’s checkered life in earlier motion posters, the makers of “Thalaivi” have launched the trailers today in three languages—Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
The film explores the superstar heroine, the queen of romance and the one who rose to power despite a patriarchal political system—the story we all know, the life story we don’t.
Tracing the journey of Jayalalithaa over 30 years, unfolding the cinematic journey of her life from the struggles as an actor to superstardom, as well as depicting the battle with the world to instate her power over Tamil Nadu politics, “Thalaivi” promises an explosive insight into one of the powerful personalities in cinema and politics.
Ranaut has also earlier opened up about her remarkable physical transformation through the film as she gained and lost over 20 kilos for the role.
“Thalaivi,” presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint Films, has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R. Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy. “Thalaivi” is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu by Zee Studios.
Written by K. V. Vijayendra Prasad and Madhan Karky from a story and screenplay by A.L. Vijay with Rajat Aroraa coming in for the Hindi dialogues, the film is directed by A.L. Vijay with music by G.V. Prakash Kumar and Rachitaa Arora. It stars Arvind Swami as M. G. Ramachandran, Prakash Raj as M. Karunanidhi, Jisshu Sengupta, Poorna as V. K. Sasikala, Madhoo as V. N. Janaki Ramachandran, Bhagyashree as Sandhya (Jayalalithaa's mother), Samuthirakani as R. M. Veerappan, Raj Arjun, Vidya Pradeep, Nassar and Thambi Ramaiah.
