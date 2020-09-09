MUMBAI — Time was when Dev Anand, Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar were competitors, not rivals, and took part in each other’s celebrations and industry occasions. Shammi Kapoor and Rajendra Kumar joined them a bit later. The multi-star era was not there, with only two films having three prominent male leads, but most of them became big with these movies—“Mother India” (1957) and “Waqt” (1965), rather than already being major stars when cast in them.
In the 1970s, came the multi-star film era, when two, three or more big stars came together in movies to enthrall their fans again and again in all combinations.
In the era of the Khans, this gradually declined, partly due to trends and rocketing budgets and also due to each of the biggest names preferring to pander to fans individually. However, two biggest names, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, who like the three Khans, are the top names from the 1990s and have become bigger with the passage of time, always separately rued the absence of multi-star films that promised greater entertainment to fans.
The two actors, who did “Suhaag” (1994), “Khakee” (2004) and “Insan” (2005), recently came together for the final sequence in “Simmba” (2018), with Ranveer Singh in the title-role. Director Rohit Shetty had already planned “Sooryavanshi” with Kumar and he roped in Devgn and Singh in extended cameos in Hindi cinema’s first cop universe.
Quite naturally, the two actors (both began as leads in 1991, though Kumar had done a cameo earlier), remain good friends in their 30th year in cinema and are hopeful of working together more often.
On Kumar’s birthday Sept. 9, Devgn wished Kumar greetings on his birthday and tweeted, “Happy Birthday Akki. I know it’s an on set birthday in Scotland. Stay safe. Best wishes for all time to come.” May the tribe of such “secure” stars increase.
